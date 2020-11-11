As we observe Veterans Day this week we honor service members of the past as well as today, and the Athens community is certainly well represented in this area. Particularly during the days of World War II.
The many stories about local residents in the military in the Athens Review of that time cover many of their activities, as well as their letters home. And among the readers of these accounts were family members in Henderson County who shared the anxieties and fears of their loved ones in uniform. This was certainly the case with Athens resident Charles Harold Carter who was a prisoner of war in Nazi Germany.
Local notice first came in the June 11, 1942 Athens Review when A.D. Carter, Athens, Route 2, received word that his son’s ship was “long overdue and regarded as missing …” after it had “sailed for an unknown destination from an Atlantic port on or about April 30. “
The story continued in the July 2 Review under the headline “Athens Soldier is Prisoner of War Says Navy.” The reporter related about the latest information: “Weeks of anxiety on the part of the parents were finally revealed by a telegraph [sic] Tuesday afternoon to the effect that the missing man was a POW.”
A.D. Carter told the reporter that his son was a crewmember on a small naval patrol vessel that had been captured by a German sub but he had no further information from the Navy.
There was more news in the August 20 issue saying that the Carters had received word that their son was now in a POW camp in occupied France. Harold’s wife Irma who lived in Corsicana had heard this information by cablegram. “The sender of the cablegram said the information had been received from a friend of Carter also in the prison camp,” stated the reporter.
More news followed in the September 24 issue of the Review as Carter’s family received a letter from him and according to the report, “The letter was the first to be received by relatives since he was reported to have been captured in May.”
Charles Carter told his family that “the Red Cross has issued heavy winter clothing to him and he is receiving a ‘general portion’ once each week in addition to the regular German ration.” The report also noted that Carter had been taken prisoner when his ship was sunk “somewhere in the Atlantic” and that of the 132 men on the ship he and another crewmember were the only survivors.
Then in the early summer of 1945 Carter was released and returned home, to relate the full story. According to the June 14, 1945 issue of the Athens Review his story began in April 1942 when his ship was torpedoed and sunk “within sight of the east coast of the United States…” The reporter related that “The ship was within sight of the coast all day, and that night the lurking submarine moved in for the attack.”
Carter, two crewmates and the captain were on the ship’s deck when the torpedo struck, and the captain was knocked out by the explosion. Carter scooped up the captain and as the ship sank within minutes he apparently saved the captain and they were the only survivors.
Carter and the captain were taken aboard the submarine and then were eventually imprisoned near Bremen in Germany, where their treatment that first year was not good. During that time Carter lost nearly 40 pounds. The next two years were somewhat better and after D-Day in June, 1944 their treatment improved and Carter regained some of his weight.
The reporter related that “The first Christmas of his captivity, Carter and a buddy shared one box of sardines for a Christmas dinner.”
In May, 1945 the prisoners heard what turned out to be firing from approaching British troops and the Germans evacuated the camp. The prisoners were marched 100 miles ahead of the oncoming British, and the reporter added: “That was a march Carter will long remember.”
British planes apparently did not realize that there were POWs among the fleeing Germans and in fact there were several deaths during the attacks. Then when the horses drawing carts carrying the prisoners’ belongings were killed the Germans required the prisoners to pull the carts.
Finally after more attacks, the men were told to paint a red cross on a sheet to spread over the carts, and to stay nearby. However, British strafing continued, causing more deaths, because the planes apparently failed to see the red cross. Apparently the POWs were eventually rescued.
After a 90 day furlough Carter was to report for reassignment.
So as we observe Veterans Day we honor the sacrifices of those who served in the military – and whether they faced combat or not they all are heroes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.