The City of Athens is upgrading water meters as on ongoing effort to replace manual meters to those that can be read automatically.
The City Council, Monday, authorized City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to purchase Automatic Meter Reading devices from Core and Main of Tyler at a cost of $90,526.70.
“We do about 300 to 400 meters a year a year and rotate our meters out,” Borstad said. “We’re on about a five to six year cycle.”
The first priority each year is to make the conversion from the manually read devices to AMR.
“We’ll have a few broken meters that have to be replaced, but our first priority is to replace anything that is a manually read,” Borstad said.
Core and Main has only been in business since 2017, but through acquisition of existing services, now has more than 275 branches nationwide.
According to Waterworld.com, the AMR system of tracking water use can be a huge benefit to the city. Recently in McKinney, one consumer was measured to have used 16,000 gallons in August, but that figure then surged to 93,000 gallons in September once the proper meter was installed. The story added that data collected from another resident on the same street saw consumption jump from an average of 6,000 gallons a month to 77,000. The AMR proved useful in dispute resolution, lead detection and conservation management.
The city of Athens provides water as a core service to its residents. In recent years, the city has made an effort to upgrade the service.
Upgrades include overhauling water tanks around the city, a pressure booster on the northeast side of town and the upcoming replacement of a line on North Pinkerton Street. Currently, new lines are replacing aging ones in south Athens.
