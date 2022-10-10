The Athens Tractor Supply Company store has provided Athens Animal Shelter with a $200 adoption grant to support the rescue’s animal adoption program. With these funds, the organization will be better able to purchase needed supplies and support program initiatives.
“Through this Adoption Grant, we will provide Athens Animal Shelter with resources to help maintain and grow their programs,” said Jess Snow, manager of the Athens Tractor Supply store. “We’re passionate about animals at Tractor Supply, and we’re hopeful this partnership will encourage more local adoptions from Athens Animal Shelter and put deserving pets in loving homes.”
Tractor Supply Company serves as a destination for pet owners, providing food, treats, toys, crates, carriers and supplements, as well as expert advice on all things pet. With its focus on animals, the rural lifestyle retailer makes it a priority to support local animal organizations like Athens Animal Shelter whenever possible.
Other community rescue groups interested in hosting in-store adoption events at the Athens Tractor Supply should contact the store by calling 903-677-1809 for more information. Athens Tractor Supply is located at 1400 E Tyler Street (Hwy 31).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.