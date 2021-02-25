Athens Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator Katie Birk gave the City Council an on-screen tour of the new Tourism website Monday, Feb. 22.
From the home page you can navigate to sections on things to do, restaurants, places to stay, places to shop, events and more.
"Under 'Things to Do' we have a digital map they can click on that's interactive," Birk said.
If a visitor finds a place on the map that looks appealing, they can click on it and get directions.
The restaurant section is a comprehensive list of paces to eat. Just click on the picture and you'll get an address, phone number and brief description of the eatery.
The Things to Do section includes attractions not only in the city but things nearby, like the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch which occasionally offers tours.
There's a place on the site for residents or organizations to post community events.
"Once they do, an e-mail will be sent to me and I can update the website," Birk said.
A video is currently in production that will be placed on the site to promote Athens tourism.
Find the site at visitathenstexas.com.
Also at the meeting, the council members approved an ordinance adopting, implementing and including the zoning ordinance into the overall code of ordinances. The zoning rules will not change, but will become part off the complete package or ordinance information.
In the consent agenda, the council approved a resolution authorizing city staff to submit requests for reimbursement from the FEMA Public Assistance Program for losses incurred during the severe winter storm event of last week.
The council also extended a disaster declaration issued by Mayor Monte Montgomery. The Feb. 15 ordinance was due to expire, but has been extended for an additional seven days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.