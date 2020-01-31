The City of Athens is making a change of emergency alert service vendors from Code RED to Rave Alert.
Athens Fire Chief Russell Marshall told the City Council on Monday the change will take effect Saturday, Feb. 15. Locally, it only affects the city of Athens, as Henderson County will continue to use Code Red.
"Beginning the first part of February, an advertising campaign will commence through various platforms to notify visitors and residents of the change," Marshall said.
There will be a registration process for residents to sign up for the new service.
"It seems to be a simpler system for those of us on the emergency side of the house to activate and utilize," Marshall said. "It seems to be more user friendly."
On Dec. 11, the ETCOG Executive Committee approved to fund a mass notification system for the East Texas region as a part of its public safety program for the 10th consecutive year. Rave was chosen from six bidders. The contract is through Dec. 12, 2020 for a cost of $84,500 and will be funded by ETCOG through a Homeland Security Grant.
The system allows ETCOG to partner with cities and counties in East Texas to send messages quickly notifying residents about emergency situations such as:
"It will do cell phone. It will do text, e-mail, home phone if it's a land line," Marshall said.
The system allows ETCOG to partner with cities and counties in East Texas to send messages quickly notifying citizens about emergency situations such as: severe storms and tornadoes, drinking water contamination, utility outages, missing persons, fires or floods, bomb threats, hostage or active shooter situations, chemical spills, gas leaks, or evacuation notices.
“We are very excited to begin our service with Rave Mobile Safety,” said ETCOG’s Public Safety Director, Stephanie Heffner in a press release. “The capacity to have unlimited minutes and unlimited users opens up the opportunity to partner with more jurisdictions in the region that may have not participated before. Also, we know many of our jurisdictions currently pay for weather warning services out of pocket, so we are happy to offer a cost saving opportunity with this new vendor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.