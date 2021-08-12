A proclamation was read Tuesday by Mayor Toni Clay at the City Council meeting designating Saturday, Aug. 14 as Dennis Gilmore Day in Athens. The proclamation honors and recognizes Gilmore’s service to the community of Athens and beyond.
The Gilmore Gala will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 featuring performances by many who acted under Gilmore during his time at the theater.
A Cabaret Friday will include some of the most amazing songs, sung by some of the greatest voices ever to grace our stages.
Saturday offers two opportunities to enjoy a show consisting of music, scenes, comedy, and memories that will include mashups of old shows. Imagine if you will, multiple Dorothys. We’re not in Kansas anymore!
The Gilmore Gala will also give the community and HCPAC devotees who did not know Gilmore the opportunity to better understand the legacy he created, because it is now theirs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, or $35 adults and $15 for students when purchasing seats for both days. Tickets are on sale now at HCPAC.org or call the theater at 903-675-3908. If you are unable to attend but would like to honor Gilmore with a donation, you can do so at hcpac.org.
Gilmore was actively involved in Athens Rotary Club, Texas Non-Profit Theatre and American Association of Community Theatres.
Earlier this year, he was honored as a recipient of AACT's Art Cole Leadership Award.
According to AACT’s website, Gilmore found his passion for theater at the Athens Little Theatre in Texas. He became the theatre’s first Executive Director in 1989, and helped to grow the organization into what would become the Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
While working full-time and teaching technical theatre at Trinity Valley Community College, Dennis completed his MA in theatre with an emphasis in directing. He became active with the Texas Nonprofit Theatres, holding various board positions, and helping to create the annual TNT Youth Conference in 1996, and the TNT POPS! New Play Project in 2009.
On the national level, Gilmore served AACT on myriad committees, including four years as Vice President of Education, along with terms as California State Contact and Region VII Rep. He received both local and national awards for his commitment to theatre, culmination in joining the ranks of the AACT Fellows in 2011.
Gilmore was known as someone who was a reliable resource and an excellent listener. He possessed a wicked sense of humor and a knack for helping others thrive. The theatre community lost a great friend and advocate with Dennis’ recent passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.