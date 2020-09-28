Athens officials will vote on 2020 budget adjustments on Monday, needed to get the slate ready when the new one takes effect on Oct. 1.
This will be the final reading on the changes. City Finance Director Mandie Quigg brought the first reading at the Sept. 14 meeting with an explanation of the moves.
The biggest adjustment among those to be considered is taking $1,335,000 from the TexPool Account and moving it to Utility Capital Projects Fund. The Utility Capital fund is new this year, Quigg said.
“That’s exciting, putting that money to work,” Mayor Monte Montgomery said.
The city holds an emergency reserve in a TexPool Account. Quigg said, even with the money going out of it to the Utility Capital fund, there is still 90 days of emergency reserve in TexPool.
The city has made considerable increases in its emergency reserve in the past few years.
TePool is the oldest and largest government investment pool in the state, with assets of $27.9 billion.
The 2020 budget changes also include taking money from the Airport fund in the amount of $15,489. Quigg said that’s because the beacon at the airport fell unexpectedly early in the year and had to be replaced.
With the budget amendments city will also move money to the Sanitation Fund. The transfer is $85,000 for Refuse Collection. Quigg said this is also a new fund this year and was slightly under-budgeted.
“Now, as we have some tracking history on it, we’ll be able to have a firmer handle on it,” she said.
Another final reading on the agenda Monday is an ordinance setting fees and the cost of services for the 2020-2021 budget year,
The Athens City Council meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Athens Partnership Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.