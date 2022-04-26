The Athens Police Department, Keep Athens Beautiful and the Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Athens Partnership Center at 201 W. Corsicana Street.
Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. This is an opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted, unused prescription drugs to safely dispose of those medications.
