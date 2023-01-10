Athens Fire Rescue will be hosting its first-ever Citizens Fire Academy beginning in March, with limited registration available now.
The hope is that the Citizens Fire Academy will facilitate communications between the Fire Department and the community and lead to increased awareness and knowledge to keep homes and workplaces accident-free.
"We're hosting this academy so people can see what we actually do," said Fire Marshal Lance West, who is spearheading the program. "It will let people see all the hats that we wear, whether it is fire, EMS, rescue, or more."
The Fire Academy will meet each Thursday from March 23 to May 4 at the Athens Central Fire Station located at 610 S. Prairieville St. There will be no cost for the Academy, but the class is limited to 25 students.
The purpose of the Citizens Fire Academy is to help residents learn more about their fire department and how it is organized and operates.
"This isn't really geared toward people who want to become a firefighter but instead, it is to help people in the public understand the fire department," Chief West said.
Some of the topics that will be covered include:
• Fire Service History
• Overview of Athens Fire/Rescue
• Visit to the 9-1-1 dispatch center
• Bunker Gear Demonstration
• Apparatus and Equipment demonstrations
• Emergency Operations Center
• Motor Vehicle Extraction Demonstration
• Fire chemistry
• Special Rescue - Technical Rescue Team demonstration
• Fire Scene Operations
To be eligible for the Citizens Fire Academy, students must be a resident of Athens or be employed in Athens, 21 years of age or older, and have no criminal record.
For more information or to sign up, contact Fire Marshal Lance West at lwest@athenstx.gov or call 903-677-6638.
