The Athens City Council, which usually meets on the second and fourth Monday each month, has moved its next meeting to Monday, Nov. 29.
Among the items the city will be taking up are amendments to the Code of Ordinances. One involves establishing criteria for the expiration of specific use permits. Specific use permits have been in the discussion recently concerning regulation of shooting ranges in the city and tattoo parlors.
“I wouldn’t say it came out of that specifically,” Director of Development Services Audrey Sloan said concerning the proposed amendment. “Its all part of a broader discussion of SUPs. Many municipalities choose to establish expiration dates for them, Athens never had anything like that before.”
The ordinance would not affect SUPs that are currently active.
A special use permit must be obtained by a landowner who wishes to develop a tract of land whose purpose is included in the special uses ordinances for that zone. The zoning permit allows the owner to develop that land for his own intended use, even if it does not fall within the “by-right” guidelines for that particular zone.
In September, when discussing specific use permits at a council meeting Sloan said before granting a specific use permit, the council can look at things like the site plan, the business plan, hours of operation, nature of activities on the site and make additional stipulations before granting approval. This can be done on a by request basis.
Sloan said there have been several recent changes to the city Code of Ordinances.
“Basically, whenever we come across something that is out of date or needs updating, we address it as it comes up. We don’t really have the luxury of time to review the whole ordinance at once,” she said. “It would be a massive undertaking.”
