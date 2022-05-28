When Drew Douglas opened the Athens Thrift Store in 2010, he did so with the goal of giving back to other charities in the community. This was seen Wednesday as the store donated $150,000 to non-profit organizations in the area.
The organizations who were given $8,300 each were the Alzheimer's Coalition of Henderson County, Love in Action, Meals on Wheels, Rainbow Room, Ruby’s Safe Haven, The ARK Campus Ministries, Iron House (Call to Recovery), Labor of Love, Lila Lane Outreach, First Baptist Church Children’s Clothing Closet, Henderson County HELP Center, Henderson County Young Life, Faith in Action, Family Peace Project, First Baptist Church Bedding Ministry, CASA of Trinity Valley, Disciples Clinic, and the East Texas Crisis Center.
The idea for the store began in Brenham, Texas when Steve Akin and Drew Douglas were riding back from a ministry they had been visiting that also had a thrift store. Douglas’ eye5-s got big as he heard how much money it could make, and once back in town, God put it on his heart to open the Athens Thrift Store.
Akin made a special point to recognize Douglas and the vision that he had without a lot of support at the time and how that vision has flourished.
Douglas acknowledged that he is “just a tool for God and doesn’t do much anymore” as he thanked all the volunteers that keep it going.
He also thanked all of the charities and all that they do for the city and encouraged everyone to propagate the thrift store. The store has come back strong from COVID but he acknowledged there is never enough and that the more the thrift store gets, the more the charities get.
The store is in need of volunteers and they encourage individuals, churches, and civic groups to help at the store as they greatly appreciate the assistance. They also appreciate all of the donations that come in over the year, as all of the profit from the items sold are donated to non-profit organizations.
The Athens Thrift Store offers lots of home decor, furniture, clothing, sporting goods, and more at low prices. So low that a customer who frequents the store daily actually offered to pay more one time as he didn’t think they charged him enough.
The store is located at 1419 E. Tyler Street and is open for shopping and donation drop offs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
