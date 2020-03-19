Athens Thrift went to several non-profits Wednesday to issue grants. First Baptist Church Bedding Ministry, F.B.C. Children's Clothing Closet, East Texas Crisis Center and Ruby's Safe Haven all received checks.
Drew Douglas opened Athens Thrift in 2010 to raise money for charitable causes in Henderson County. Douglas said in 2019 he is hoping to give a total of $1 million dollars by 2020.
“I believe Christ has asked us to help our communities, and I'm glad He has given me an opportunity to serve here,” Matthew Akin, store manager said.
The thrift store annually supports 21 charities. It accumulates proceeds and then splits them evenly toward each organization through sales in its thrift shop. Some of the local non-profits that have benefited from the program include East Texas Crisis, Family Peace Project, First Baptist Children's Clothing and Bedding, Lila Lane and Ruby's Safe Haven.
All of the stores profits go to the community. In order to get the grant, organizations have to apply each year.
Athens Thrift is located at 1419A E. Tyler St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. To 4 p.m. Saturdays.
