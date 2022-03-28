Athens Teenage Baseball Association will host its opening ceremonies and games at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, with games to follow all day.
The association had 344 players turn-out, ranging from 4 to 14 years old. ATBA commissioner Steven Murff has done an excellent job in boosting numbers this season. Various board members have all done more than their fair share of volunteer work with sign ups, field maintenance and improvements. The city parks department has done a great job getting the lights replaced and back on, and the association sends a big thank you to all the parents who have volunteered this year.
