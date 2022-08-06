Dancing since the young age of three, Athens teen Lexi Akin has had the drive and determination to become a World Famous Radio City Rockette one day. This spring Akin was one of only three senior leveled dancers chosen at a national dance competition in Fort Worth to attend a week-long workshop in New York to be one step closer to her goal.
While in New York, she had the chance to train at Radio City Music Hall with the Rockettes. She also worked with lead dancers on Broadway from both the Hamilton and Aladdin musicals, plus numerous other Broadway instructors while she was in the Big Apple.
Akin continues to push on to continue her journey to NYC through her training in DFW weekly as a senior elite dancer at Rhythmic Souls Tap Company and Live Arts Conservatory. This summer, after a winning spring competition season, she received an invitation to her first Orlando nationals dance convention, placing first place adjudication in both jazz and contemporary dances.
Upon returning home, her doors opened again with training from two professional Rockettes in New York during the fall and spring.
She credits her chance to attend dance conventions, competitions, and her upcoming classes due to her flexibility during her now junior year in high school at Athens ISD’s virtual program. While attending the AISD Virtual Academy as an honors student, she is also a dual credit student at Trinity Valley Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.