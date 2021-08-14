Rich Flowers/staff
Athens Director of Finance Mandie Quigg keeps watch on sales tax allocations which provide a large portion of the city's revenue.
Athens’ sales tax allocations took a drop in August leaving the city only marginally ahead of 2020 for the year, according to figures from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Athens’ allocation for August is $659,143, down 6.39% from last year. For the year, the city’s total is $4,542,778, up by 1.36%.
Hegar announced Wednesday he will send cities $692,453,780.57 for August allocations, a jump of 16.19% from 2020. For the year to date, the total rose to $4,662,932,795.83
That’s 12.38% better than last year at this time.
Almost allHenderson County municipalities exceeded last year’s figures for the month and remain ahead for the year to date.
Gun Barrel City showed an increase of 6.37% above last August, with an allocation of $501,310. For the year, GBC is up by 13.40%.
Chandler bounced back in August. After a low July, it’s $110,167 rating better than a year ago by 19.23%. The yearly total remains 19.06% of the 2020 pace.
The best monthly increase for July was turned in by Trinidad, which had struggled in 2021. The August allocation was 52.32% better than a year ago. For the year, Trinidad is 19.56% down.
In an oddity, Poynor’s allocation for the year was identical to 2020, through August, each totaling $9,435.35.
According to the comptroller’s office, the August allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly. When used with other indicators they can help indicate economic trends.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, the August 2021 allocation, the August 2020 allocation and the rate of change.
Athens - $659,143.81 - $704,175.91 (-6.39%)
Berryville - $2,613.98 - $2,344.23 (11.50%)
Brownsboro - $32,628.76 - $28,687.71 (13.73%)
Caney City - $9,798.29 - $7,118.02 (37.65%)
Chandler - $110,167.70 - $92,392.95 (19.23%)
Coffee City - $23,727.26 - $22,118.92 (7.27%)
Eustace - $14,893.49 - $13,311.53 (11.88%)
Gun Barrel City - $501,310.73 - $471,254.63 (6.37%)
Log Cabin - $5,782.03 - $5,244.45 (10.25%)
Malakoff - $61,004.20 - $58,409.44 (4.44%)
Murchison - $18,007.70 - $13,673.78 (31.69%)
Payne Springs - $18,700.52 - $20,021.00 (-6.59%)
Poynor - $1,316.65 - $1,208.28 (8.96%)
Seven Points - $78,330.39 - $70,249.63 (11.50%)
Tool - $28,930.19 - $30,477.20 (-5.07%)
Trinidad - $21,065.97 - $13,829.79 (52.32%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.