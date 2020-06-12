The Athens June sales tax allocation was strong in the midst of business closings due to COVID-19 restrictions according to Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar's office.
Athens will receive a check for $608,244, up by 23.71% over May. For the year, city allocations total $3,210,325, an increase of 9.37% from the same period in 2019.
Athens Finance Director Mandie Quigg said she will know more about what prompted the increase when the comptroller's office sends a break-down of the allocation numbers
"That informs as as to whether we've had an increase in retail or some other area," Quigg said. "We're anxiously awaiting it, because we're a little baffled too."
Quigg said the Athens improvement came during a month when places like Tyler took a big dip. Tyler's June allocation of $2,932,568.12 spelled a 20% decrease.
In the most recent edition of Fiscal Notes, the comptroller reports that while most recessions are caused by changes either to demand or supply, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused shocks to both.
The pandemic has interrupted vital supply chains by slowing imports and by forcing domestic firms to close, lay off workers or reduce worker hours. “Social distancing” and other measures intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have dealt major blows to consumer service industries worldwide, including travel, tourism, lodging, dining and recreation.
The allocations were still good for a number of Henderson County communities. Gun Barrel City had a June allocation of $400,486, a gain of 16.77% over May. For the year, the city is ahead by 10.21%.
Chandler improved by 28.79%, to $76,840. The increase brought the city above 2019 numbers for the year to date, by 7.46%.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, with their June allocations and their May allocations.
Athens – $608,244.83 – $491,644,78 – (23.71%)
Berryville– $2,095.71– $1,556.89 – (34.60%)
Brownsboro – $25,039.62 – $20,335.05 – (23.13%)
Caney City – $5,602.31– $22431.79 (-75.02%)
Chandler – $76,840.12 – $59,661.52 – (28.79%)
Coffee City – $23,997.09 – $16,191.99 – (48.20%)
Eustace – $9,602.50 – $10431.50 (-7.94%)
Gun Barrel City – $400,486.51 – $342,967.54 – (16.77%)
Log Cabin – $4,629.52 – $3,905.33 – (18.54%)
Malakoff – $55,299.69 – $50,102.64 – (10.37%)
Murchison – $12,153.37 – $8,672.19 – (40.14%)
Payne Springs – $13,868.72 – $11,133.87 – (24.56%)
Poynor – $1,278.24 $1,183.81 – (7.97%)
Seven Points – $58,004.96 – $47,567.42 – (21.94%)
Tool – $24,135.75 – $8,519.03 – (183.31%)
Trinidad – $11,939.01 – $12,239.71 – (-2.45%)
