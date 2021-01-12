After a positive showing in 2020, Athens took a sales tax allocation drop in January.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will send the city a check for $456,369.85, down 5.44% from a year ago. Allocations for cities, counties and other entities that collect a sales tax totaled $783.2 million in the state, an increase of 2.6% from the amount sent in January 2020.
The checks are based on taxes collected in November.
Henderson County's second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City recorded an increase of 8.96% to $371,611.33. For Chandler, the January allocation is $78,337.68, a jump of 47.58%.
Aside from Athens, the only municipalities in the county to see a decrease in January were Caney City, off by 5.49% and Trinidad, which decreased by 50.07%.
The biggest gains were in Tool, where an increase of 137% was fueled by a tax increase, Murchison, up by 114%, and Brownsboro, up by 54.97%
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their January 2021 allocations, their January 2020 allocations and the percent of change.
Athens - $456,369.85 - $482,652.01 (-5.44%)
Berryville - $2,104.12 - $1,692.50 (24.32%)
Brownsboro - $25,678.57 - $16,589.08 (54.79%)
Caney City - $5,120.38 - $5,418.10 (-5.49%)
Chandler - $78,337.68 - $53,078.11 (47.58%)
Coffee City - $19,665.15 - $17,204.35 (14.30%)
Eustace - $10,053.01 - $8,792.66 (14.33%)
Gun Barrel City - $371,611.33 - $341,048.49 ( 8.96%)
Log Cabin - $4,159.10 - $3,412.02 ( 21.89%)
Malakoff - $45,616.15 - $40,240.49 (13.35%)
Murchison - $13,081.87 - $6,102.44 (114.37%)
Payne Springs - $12,939.05 - $9,907.47 (11.89%)
Seven Points - $50,762.74 - $44,632.69 (13.73%)
Tool - $20,005.08 - $8,440.64 (137.00%)
Trinidad - $9,681.91 - $19,391.15 (-50.07%)
