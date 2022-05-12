The Athens City Council approved a resolution Monday supporting the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force.
District Attorney Jenny Palmer said the Henderson County effort is one of the first of its kind in the state created to address the growing problem. Palmer said 371 children were interviewed last year after making an outcry stating they had been a victim or abuse. This year, there had been 123 interviews since April.
“It’s important to quickly investigate that case to see that the perpetrator is not only brought to justice, but the child can get the services they need immediately,” Palmer said.
Task force investigators will be located at Maggie’s House, which is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse.
“I’ve supported it 100%,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “I already have three investigators, one at Maggie’s House investigating these types of crimes.”
He said he is making adjustments within his department to designate a fourth investigator for child abuse cases.
These investigators will receive specialized training and only work child abuse cases.
Hillhouse said he’d like to see the cities in Henderson County join in support of the task force and would like to ultimately add a couple more investigators.
“Once the municipality gets the call we would like them to give us a call and give us the basic information,” Hillhouse said.
In other activity, Mayor Toni Clay issued a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 16 through 20 as Athens Police Week.
“I encourage all citizens to express their deep appreciation for the men and women who risk their lives to protect us,” Clay read from the proclamation.
Another proclamation was issued making May 2022 Motorcycle Safety and Awareness month in Athens. May was chosen because an important reminder that motorcyclists both residents and travelers alike will be out and about with the warmer weather.
