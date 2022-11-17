Athens Middle School's National Junior Honor Society members Justice Booker, Shaelynn Cedillo, Sara Powell, Madelyn Attaway, Allie Coker, Thaily Ordóñez Ramos and Jayden Black deliver food Thursday to Love In Action Henderson County Homeless Ministry. With them is the ministry's executive director, Teri Caswell. It's a wonderful thing to see young people serving the community.
Athens students support homeless ministry
- From Staff Reports
