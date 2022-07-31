Athens ISD students will begin a new school year Monday, Aug. 1. In addition to other preparations for the first day of school, the district addressed its security practices in a video by Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims.
“As this new year begins, I want you to know that I feel confident in the safety measures that we already have in place and those that we’ll be putting in place,” Sims said.
“Safety and security is absolutely our priority for this year for all students and staff.”
Following the advice of law enforcement, the district does not share all details of its security measures, however, in the video posted on the district’s website and social media, Dr. Sims reviewed several new and existing protocols.
All AISD campuses have multiple cameras, which are regularly upgraded, and secured entries. The district has also updated security systems, doors, and fencing. As part of it’s upgrade to communication systems, the district is installing phones in every room.
The district is utilizing the highest level of RAPTOR, a school safety software that screens visitors, tracks volunteers, reports on drills and responds to emergencies in real time throughout each campus.
Sims said the software will also allow the district to quickly locate children in case of emergency.
AISD and the Athens Police Department have worked together for the past five years to have school resource officers, or SROs, assigned to the district.
There are currently three SROs who cover the five campuses, with an open request from the district for additional officers as soon as APD staffing allows.
Sims said the partnership has been highly successful and is being renewed for another five years.
In addition to the district’s policy that all classroom doors remain locked, exterior door security is subject to a weekly audit, as required by the state. SROs and AISD maintenance employees have made exterior door checks part of their daily routines.
Barry Choate, AISD Executive Director of Maintenance and Operations, oversees safety issues and a comprehensive emergency operations plan, which includes an annual safety audit, the results of which are shared with administrators and school board members.
This summer, AISD partnered with APD and other area agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at the high school campus.
The training included shooting and moving, threshold evaluation, concepts and principles of team movement, setting up for and room entry techniques, approach and breaching a crisis site, secondary responder tactics, and dynamic force-on-force scenarios.
Sims said the district will provide breaching equipment to each campus, as well as ballistic shields.
The district is also exploring the option of weapon detection and door alarm systems and shatter-proof glass.
Texas will provide funds to help with the cost of added security measures, however, it is unclear when those will become available.
“We’re not waiting in Athens ISD. We’re going to go ahead and move forward,” Sims said. “Our board is committed to making sure that we have in place the things we need and they will support any expenditures to be sure that’s accomplished.”
Sims called on staff to be vigilant, checking doors and observing visitors, and reporting concerns.
She also urged parents to get involved.
“I can’t stress enough, more than ever, we need your help this year,” Sims said. “We need you to partner with us.”
Parents should subscribe to the Remind app to keep up with district notifications. The app provides the fastest method of communications in the event of an emergency. Instructions will be sent home with students.
Parents are also asked to keep their contact information current and encourage their students to wear their IDs.
