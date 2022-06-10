Aspen Kaylin Odom, of Athens, was among those included on Central Methodist University Spring 2022 Dean's List.
More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Ruifeng Zhang, of Athens, Physics, was one of approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean's List.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
