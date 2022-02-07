Central Athens Elementary third-graders Tobin Carnes (left) and Reyli Carranza practice on their recorders in music class. The recorder is excellent for young students' introduction to musical instruments: It's not too difficult to learn, fits small hands and is very portable. For many students, it's the first step toward eventually joining the "Pride of the Hornets" Band.
Athens students make music
