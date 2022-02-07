2-3-22 AISD Music.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Toni Garrard Clay/AISD

Central Athens Elementary third-graders Tobin Carnes (left) and Reyli Carranza practice on their recorders in music class. The recorder is excellent for young students' introduction to musical instruments: It's not too difficult to learn, fits small hands and is very portable. For many students, it's the first step toward eventually joining the "Pride of the Hornets" Band.

