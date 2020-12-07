For years, the focus of high school was to get the students ready for college, but now more attention is paid to teaching career skills.
Athens High School career training instructor Nick Rosenberg told the Athens Kiwanis Club on Tuesday the pendulum has swung back to learning trades.
“If we have students coming through our program that are not going to make it to college, that’s OK,” Rosenberg said. “We want to know who you are so we’re still feeding you what you need to become a contributor to society and make a way for yourself.”
Rosenberg had a landscaping business in Athens for 17 years before he became a teacher. He thinks that’s an advantage in teaching “real life” skills. He loves his new career and was a 2019 Athens High School teacher of the year.
One of the skills taught at the school is culinary arts. They even have a barbecue team, that’s above and beyond the standard culinary fare.
“It’s a wonderful facility, that commercial kitchen,” Rosenberg said.
Other offerings are a nursing program, a forensic program that teaches police science and mechanical engineering technology.
“That’s a really phenomenal program,” he said. “They learn some really neat things like machining down to a thousandth of an inch.”
In partnership with Trinity Valley College, students can graduate with a certificate in heating and air conditioning.
Among the others are the agriculture department and construction.
“This year, we started that in the eighth grade,” Rosenberg said.
Athens Independent School District is proactive in making these innovative classes available to students who want to get head start on their future line of work.
Rosenberg said in his way of thinking, teaching is finite, while education is infinite. You don’t stop being educated when you leave school.
“We’re trying to create thinkers,” he said.
