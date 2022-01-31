Bel Air Elementary third-grader Za'Ryah Mosley and her classmates are challenged Tuesday during PE class to improve their jump roping skills. Jump roping is a great cardio activity which, done regularly, increases students' stamina, agility and coordination.
featured
Athens students improve jump rope skills
Getting the swing of it
- From Staff Reports
-
-
