1-27-22 AISD Jump Rope.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Toni Garrard Clay/AISD

Bel Air Elementary third-grader Za'Ryah Mosley and her classmates are challenged Tuesday during PE class to improve their jump roping skills. Jump roping is a great cardio activity which, done regularly, increases students' stamina, agility and coordination.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you