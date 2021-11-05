11-4-21 AHS FFA.jpg

Several Athens FFA officers and their Athens High School agricultural science teachers attended the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. The students attended leadership workshops and general sessions, served in the Courtesy Corps, heard from the U.S. secretary of agriculture, and toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Fair Oaks Farms. Pictured from left are Taylor Reinke, Anjel Earvin, Mia Montalvo, Sarah Fizer, Jared Duran, Joseph Normandin, Trigger Crecelius, Tyler Reim, and Sam DeShazo.

