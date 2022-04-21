The Athens High School general math team won first place at the UIL District 14-AAAA UIL Academic meet in Mabank. The team consists of (from left) Nathan Hall, Daniela Becker, Kasish Shrestha and Cage Hill. Becker won the bronze medal; Hall took silver; and Hill earned the gold. They will compete in the regional meet at Texas A&M-Commerce April.
Athens students advance to UIL regionals
High school math team earns first place
The Athens High School general math team won first place at the UIL District 14-AAAA UIL Academic meet in Mabank. The team consists of (from left) Nathan Hall, Daniela Becker, Kasish Shrestha and Cage Hill. Becker won the bronze medal; Hall took silver; and Hill earned the gold. They will compete in the regional meet at Texas A&M-Commerce April.
Number Sense team awarded first place
The Athens High School number sense team of (from left) Sonia Cerrillo, Kasish Shrestha, Ama Chan and (not pictured) Cooper Rich won first place in the UIL District 14-AAAA academic meet, earning the right to compete at the UIL region 2 academic meet Saturday. Individually, Cerrillo won gold, Shrestha took silver, and Chan won a sixth-place medal.
Athens student wins gold for UIL speech
At the recent UIL District 14-AAAA academic meet, Athens High School student Cooper Rich won a gold medal in persuasive extemporaneous speech. He will compete Saturday at the regional meet.
14 years and counting! Calculator team advances
The Athens High School calculator applications team won first place at the recent UIL District 14-AAAA Academic Meet, qualifying the team for Regionals for the 14th year in a row. All four members placed and earned points for Athens High School. Pictured are (from left) Kasish Shrestha, who won second place; Daniela Becker, who took fifth place; Adie Allbright, who earned third; and Cage Hill, who took home a gold medal as the district champion. The quartet will compete at Texas A&M-Commerce this Saturday.
