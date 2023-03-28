Thomas V. Faulk, 7th grader at Athens Middle School and member of the Henderson County 4-H Beef Club, was awarded Reserve Champion Angus Steer at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo earlier this month. The steer was bred by Drs. Jesse & Doug Richardson.
Pictured are: David Richardson, Dr. Doug Richardson, Spencer Perkins-HC Extension Agent, Kacee Perkins, Thomas Faulk, V, Thomas Faulk, IV, Beth Faulk, John Richardson, and Peyton Faulk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.