Anna Stephenson of Athens is among those named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. She is a Freshman, studying BFA entertainment design.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Enrollment was 7,970 in the fall.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.
