Ruifeng Zhang, of Athens, is among more than 9,700 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Zhang is studying Physics.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students listed below are from your area.
