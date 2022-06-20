Kobe Kale, of Athens, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, Management, during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
Athens student graduates Sam Houston State University
From Staff Reports
James Troyce Jordan passed away on June 6, 2022. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Memorial services at Opelika Baptist Church are pending.
