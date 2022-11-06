Members of the Athens High School Student Council presented a check for $700 to NAMI Greater Athens TX.
When the Student Council hosted the Homecoming dance in September, they were looking for an organization to give their proceeds to after the event.
Lizet Vallado, Student Council president, is in teacher Julie Hill’s Counseling and Mental Health class and they had been talking about mental health awareness and found NAMI, deciding that was what they wanted to donate to.
The school had also been doing projects throughout the building about positivity with a great response, so they were incredibly happy to donate to the organization.
Upon accepting the donation, Ginger Morton, NAMI Greater Athens TX affiliate leader, told the Student Council members how honored they were to receive the check and that their goal one day is to have a NAMI group within the Athens High School.
For more information on NAMI Greater Athens TX, visit www.facebook.com/NAMIGreaterAthens.
