As we learned a few weeks ago, when house mail delivery was established in Athens in the 1920s and some streets were to be officially named, city authorities used the names of Athens pioneers. And one of these was Mrs. Dull Avriett, who also had the distinction of giving Athens its name.
According to an article in the May 31, 1992 Athens Daily Review by Charles J. Dukes, Dulcinea Ann Holland Thompson Avriett was born in 1834 in Alabama and after the death of her father she and her family came to Texas in 1847. At the time there was local discussion about the name of the community, and it was Dull’s suggestion of Athens that became official, replacing the former name of Alfred after the local postmaster Alfred Mallard. “Although there is no dispute that Avriett named the town, the origin of the name to remain in question,” Mr. Dukes wrote.
So where did the name come from? Family tradition held that Dull named it after her hometown of Athens, Alabama. However, according to the state historical marker honoring her at the Athens City Cemetery, she was actually from Athens, Georgia. Also, according to Mr. Dukes, local historian Frank LaRue Jr. believed that while named for Athens, Alabama she wanted Athens, Texas to be the location of a girls’ school.
Dull’s suggestion possibly received official recognition through family influence. Dull's mother, Elizabeth in 1851 married Judge John "Red" Brown who was on the first Henderson County Commissioners Court. According to Dull herself in an article in the August 2, 1901 Athens Review, when she created the name Athens she suggested it to her stepfather Judge Brown and it became official then.
Soon after her arrival in Athens Dull married E.J. Thompson and she and her husband resided at 98 Canton Street - now North Prairieville. The house was located on the northeast corner of the Courthouse Square. As the Civil War Mr. Thompson enlisted, but died several weeks later before seeing any action.
Dull then married James Avriett in 1867 and they were to have two, perhaps three children. Mr. Avriett died in 1876, "leaving his wife and children well cared for."
She herself died in May, 1920.
That August 2, 1901 article was published within Dull’s lifetime and honored her as perhaps the longest term resident of the area at the time. This article offered some of Dull’s memories.
So how did she come to settle in Athens? The 1901 reporter told the story: “She says the way she got to this county, that while traveling through some prairie country a norther blew them south into this, Henderson County.”
Dull and Mr. Thompson were connected with a later Athens landmark that was still in operation in the memory of today’s older residents. In 1860 they established a two story hotel located on the southeast corner of the courthouse square. "It was fitted up for business at the May term of the district court in 1860..." wrote the reporter. One local important event was a "secession ball" that was given in the hotel on 1860. This eventually became the Deen Hotel which was later adapted into a bank.
Sixty-seven at the time of writing in 1902, Mrs. Avriett shared her memories with the newspaper, but there were limits. "Mrs. Avriett refuses to give any incidents that have happened since the war, says she can’t recollect them like the scenes of her youth and early married life; besides, they are too modern."
However, though Mrs. Avriett’s name may not be familiar to modern Athenians, her presence is still a part of the Henderson County Historical Museum, located on North Prairieville near where she once lived. This is a walnut chest of drawers donated to the museum in 1985 and it came with a story.
Traditionally, the chest dates back to the early days of Athens when many pioneer families were trekking west, often in covered wagons. In one case a family came through the area but had to stop because their children were sick. The stranded family found a refuge with Dull Avriett who helped nurse the children and made them comfortable in her home. Then after they recovered and continued their journey they left the walnut chest of drawers on Dull’s back porch as a parting gift of appreciation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.