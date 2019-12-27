The year 2020 will mark a half century since an Athens High School athlete was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Byron "Buster" Brannon succeeded at many levels. In Athens, he excelled in football, but gained even greater heights as a member of the national high school champion basketball team starting five. That well chronicled team traveled to Chicago to beat Oklahoma City Classen 25-21 for the title.
After graduating from Athens, Brannon made his way to Fort Worth where he starred for the TCU Horned Frogs, not only as an all conference guard in basketball, but as left-handed a starting quarterback in football.
After his TCU playing days, Brannon transitioned to coaching, first in the high school ranks, where he led Dublin to two regional titles. That earned him a spot heading the Rice Owls of the Southwest Conference. Two of his Owl teams were conference champions.
Legendary Houston Cougar Coach Guy Lewis, who played under Brannon at Rice said "Brannon wasn't all that easy going on the floor. He just wanted you to play hard. And players did because they really loved the guy."
From Rice it was on to his alma mater, TCU. As head coach of the Frogs, he piloted SWC title teams in 1951, 1952, 1953 and 1959.
While Brannon was at the helm, TCU opened its first on-campus basketball arena, Daniel-Mayer Coliseum. The first game was played there in December of 1961. The coliseum served as the Frogs home for five decades, then was essentially rebuilt and renamed five years ago.
Through the years, the Athens Review followed Brannon's successes, both during his high school days and after. A 1932 story tells of his election as captain of the TCU basketball team. Another story, written in 1935 states that he had been named head coach of the Van Vandals. The birth of his son was celebrated in a 1940 issue. In 1949, Brannon was featured when he was hired as head coach of Horn Frog hoops.
Brannon's best year at TCU was in 1954-55, when the team finished third in the NCAA regional tournament after 24-4 campaign. The 58-59 Frogs went 20-6 and also logged a third place NCAA regional finish.
He left coaching in 1967 and returned to his original home town of Pine Bluff.
Brannon died of a heart attack in April, 1979. In his obituary, TCU Athletic Director at the time Frank Windegger said "He was one heck of a man,"
