A special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, to allow residents to vote for or against the adoption of an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring Athens a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.
This election comes after the City Council was presented with a petition signed by more than 15% of the registered voters in the city asking for the ordinance to be adopted.
The following proposition will appear on the ballot:
"An ordinance outlawing abortion, declaring Athens a sanctuary city for the unborn, making various provisions and findings, providing for severability, and establishing an effective date."
Read the complete proposed ordinance on the City's website.
Early voting in Athens will be at The Texan on the following dates and times:
• Oct. 24 through 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also be available at Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Seven Points and First United Methodist Church in Chandler on the following dates and times:
• Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also be available at the Henderson County Larue Complex on the following dates and times:
• Oct. 24 through 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
