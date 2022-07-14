Carnegie Hall is a bit like the Empire State Building. It may not be as high as you can go, but its name is synonymous with reaching the top.
For their both it’s a coupling of the amazing structures they are with their storied history. For a few singers from Athens, Sunday was their opportunity to stand on the stage where Tchaikovsky, Gershwin and Judy Garland once stood and take part in a large scale production.
“You’d be surprised all the famous people who’ve performed here,” First Baptist Church Minister of Music Kern Railsback said. “Even rock groups like the Beatles, the Doors and the Allman Brothers.”
The event Sunday night was Jubilate: An Evening With Choral Masters. The presentation was two Christian musicals, “Weaver” and “Triumph of Faith: The Musical Story of Esther.”
The Athens singers had been practicing their parts since about March, before traveling to New York and meeting the other performers for several hours of rehearsing, Saturday at the Marble Collegiate Church where Norman Vincent Peale was pastor for a half-century. Director Camp Kirkland commended the singers for their preparation.
“I didn’t think we’d be this far along,” Kirkland said.
Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., the choir practiced with the orchestra for the first time. It was an opportunity to get used to the sound of the Isaac Stern Auditorium, which is the largest of the three at Carnegie Hall. At one point, the choir was exhorted to “sing for the back of the building,” and take advantage of the magnificent acoustics of the arena, built in 1891.
Finally at 7 p.m., it was performance time, “Weaver,” which featured solos by its composer Ken Medema was well received. That was followed by the world premier of the “Esther” musical that brought the crowd to its feet.
Railsback said he would like his church to present Esther in Athens as soon as soon the work is published and made available.
The New York City trip wasn’t all work for the Athens travelers. Manhattan is filled with food, shows and sights to see. The Jubilate group was situated at the Sheraton Times Square, a short hop to many attractions.
On Saturday night, most of the Athens visitors toured the Empire State Building with its interactive museum depicting the building of the famous structure. There was even a room that payed homage to its biggest visitor, King Kong, who appeared to be reaching in to grab any unsuspecting tourist.
From the 102nd floor the visitors could look down on the city and pick out the Marble Church, the Chrysler Building, the Hudson River and countless other spots in the city without an off switch.
Sunday night, after the concert, the entire Jubilate collection boarded a sailing vessel for a dinner cruise that provided an up close look at the Statue of Liberty.
The travelers from Athens included Barbara and Kern Railsback, Anita Dewitt, Pat and Don Greenlee (along with grandaughters Jacee and Jadyn Greenlee), Jesse and Gwen Richardson, with granddaughter Elise Miller, Jack and Mary Nell Harrington and Rich Flowers.
