Athens’ requests for funding from the Texas Department of Transportation to expand pedestrian facilities in the city are paying off mightily.
The city council, Monday, approved resolutions authorizing City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to execute Advance Funding Agreements with TxDOT to pay for sidewalk projects along two of the city’s major thoroughfares.
Advance Funding Agreements are documents that are required when TxDOT takes on a project in partnership with a local government.
One project on South Palestine involves a $1.413 million grant to install six-foot-wide sidewalks along both sides of State Highway 19 from near College Street to Ben Belt Drive.
That project is expected to include ADA compliant curb ramps, signage, new pedestrian crossing signals at Ben Belt Drive, upgraded pedestrian signals at Robbins Road, and re-striping of pedestrian crossings at College Street.
The city received double credits for this construction, which meant no match is required. Borstad said she was concerned about a portion of the contract that said Athens will be responsible for any cost over-runs but has a written statement from TxDOT that no over-runs are expected.
Another pedestrian friendly bit of construction is installation of sidewalks along both sides of East Tyler Street. That project started out as a grant but was moved to a different program that means the $1.5 million venture will only cost the City about $100,000.
“This is a project that we have been discussing for quite a few years now,” Borstad said. “TxDOT has finally come to us with an agreement that means they are ready to finalize a design and move on to construction.”
The project begins where State Highway 31 intersects with Carroll Street downtown, to Farm-to-Market Road 2495, near Walmart on the east end of the city.
The construction is on TxDOT’s bid letting schedule for August and work could begin as early as October, Borstad said.
City officials said the proposed projects will positively affect access to Athens High School and Trinity Valley Community College. and college. The long-range planning committee has added sidewalks in various areas around town and this would be a project that could be delivered earlier than others in the plan.
