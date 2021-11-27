The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is trying to earn a new cat house in a fun way. Many animal shelters are experiencing maximum capacity issues and our local shelter is asking for help. In addition to fostering and adopting, the shelter wants to build a new addition.
In a statement on social media the shelter asked for local support through a fundraiser.
"Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to help us raise $70,000 for new cat housing by starting a Facebook fundraiser naming Athens Animal Rescue Shelter as the beneficiary," AARS stated.
"We are going to give away an AARS Baseball Cap to everyone who kicks off a Facebook Fundraiser naming Athens Animal Rescue Shelter as the beneficiary and raises at least $100 by midnight central time on Giving Tuesday Nov. 30," the shelter stated.
"As an added bonus, we will draw a name from all the people who hold a Facebook fundraiser for Athens Animal Rescue Shelter during this time for a fabulous prize."
The person who hosts the biggest Facebook fundraiser will also receive a special bonus.
Visit the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter on the web or Facebook for more details.
