Bring your pets or find a new pet at the Athens Animal Rescue Shelters’ Miracle on East Tyler Street Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at The Texan.
Dozens of dogs and cats are ready to find their forever homes at a discounted holiday price and what’s extra special, is that each animal is already spayed or neutered, which is a first for the Animal Shelter. Adoptions this weekend at the event start at $25 and also include microchips and vaccinations.
If you already have your family furry friend, bring them in for discounted $10 microchipping and while there, you can take a photo with Santa and your pet. The Shelter will also be hosting local vendors to shop from, a bake sale to tempt your sweet tooth, and they will have door prizes.
The Athens Animal Clinic will be there to discuss spay/neuter and answer any other questions you might have. The Shelter will also have literature in both English and Spanish to take home.
Over the last two years, there has been an increase in the amount of animals that are on the streets. Shelter Director Monika Allen says, “We’ve determined that the only way that we can really help solve the problem is to raise funds and get these animals spayed/neutered before they are adopted.”
Typically the shelter sends a certificate with the adopting family for a future alteration, but their new goal is to be able to do it prior to the animal leaving the shelter, since the success rate of the family using these certificates is less than 50%.
This last weekend, through a partnership with their sister shelter in Tool and Friends of the Animals, they conducted 43 surgeries in order to be ready to send animals to their forever homes. Going forward, they hope to continue days like this where many surgeries can take place, but they also plan to have volunteers take animals as often as possible to local vets to do surgeries also.
The adoption and shopping event will have companies like Top Dog Roofing whose motto is “When we put a roof over someone’s head, we will also put a roof over a dog’s head.” They sponsor adoption fees at the shelter. Come, Sit, Stay animal training will also be there as well as many others.
Have fun with your entire family this Saturday at the Animal Shelter Adoption/Shopping Event at The Texan located at 209 E. Tyler St., Athens.
If you are not able to make it to the event, but want to find a new furry friend like Lil Bit and Stitch who have been at the shelter for a long time and are ready to go home, contact the Athens Animal Shelter at 903-292-1287 or visit it at 901 W. College St., Athens.
