According to data from the State Comptroller's Office, the City of Athens set a record for sales tax collections in 2022.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said "The City of Athens' sales tax collections were higher than ever in 2022 thanks to the residents of Athens and Henderson County who shop locally and spend their hard-earned money in our city.”
Athens was at $7,988,564.88 when they reported sales tax collections figures towards the end of 2022. This is the first time Athens has broken the $7 million mark in a calendar year.
The 2022 calendar year also saw the first time that the sales tax revenue grew more than $1 million in a single year as collections in 2021 were $6,895,914.03.
According to the Comptroller's historical summary, the 15.84% growth from 2021 to 2022 was the largest since at least 1999, which is when the data stops.
The City has received the same 2% sales tax for many years.
