The Athens City Council, Monday, by a 3 to 2 vote, called an election on whether to redistribute a portion of the sales tax that funds the Athens Economic Development Corporation.
As part of the May 7 municipal election, the public will decide whether the one-half cent sales tax collected for the AEDC will be cut by 50%.
Mayor Toni Clay and Councilman Aaron Smith voted against the item. Both said placing the eighth cent into the general fund for economic projects could be beneficial, but did not favor giving property tax relief at the expense of AEDC funding.
“This council has lowered property tax for the last three years and the way things are going, we may well be able to do that again, but I’d like to do that in the regular budget,” Clay said.
Smith said he did not like coupling the two cuts into one election.
“The property tax relief part, I think that will be short-term only,” Smith said. “It’s going to be short-term because property valuations are going to continue to increase.”
The May proposal will be to:
• reduce the AEDC sales tax revenue from one-half cent to one-quarter cent;
• place one-eighth cent in the general fund for property tax relief and
• place one-eighth cent to the general fund revenues for economic development projects such as housing and infrastructure.
Councilman Robert Gross, said the voters should get the option of lowering their property taxes, stating that the AEDC currently has about $6 million in unrestricted assets and other resources that could be liquidated.
“I just feel strongly that they should know the facts,” Gross said.
Several people spoke during comments from the public, including AEDC board members and two business leaders asking the council to re-consider the change.
Chip Perryman said the current tax is needed to accrue cash for projects without borrowing money.
“I urge you to follow the role of a few entities I can think of who’ve done a good job of not issuing debt,” he said.
Tom McFarland, CEO of Biomerics, said the company’s involvement with the AEDC has been a success story.
“Certainly the AEDC has played an important part in what we’ve been trying to do from the very first day,” he said.
He said the company payroll has increased from $1 per month to $1.6 million since 2018.
“That’s another $7 million a year that’s going into the Athens economy,” McFarland said.
