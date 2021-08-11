The City of Athens is headed for a bond election to build a new police station.
The City Council voted Monday to place it on the Nov. 2 ballot. The bond amount is $5.5 million.
Financial Advisor Marti Shew of Hilltop Securities said the firm looked at where the city’s finances are today and projected into the future in determining the bond’s potential effect on the city tax rate.
“We're estimating that the tax rate impact is going to be very minimal,” said Marti Shew, Financial Advisor of Hilltop Securities. "It going to be a fraction of a penny."
The firm amortized the debt over 20 years and determined that at a 3% interest rate, the city would be .0036%.
“Moving forward, it’s possible that would be even zero,” Shew said.
In the current climate, Athens could probably do better than the conservative 3% plugged into the equation.
“The $5.5 million is just a ceiling,” Shew said. “If your project estimates come in lower, then you can just issue that amount.”
The City Council had been discussing the need for a new police station for several years.
Meanwhile, as the city rolls ahead with plans for a new police station, the Cain Center project nears completion. Director Chris Baker said the work is still progressing toward a September opening. Staff is training on software, furniture has been ordered, with some delivered and table and chairs are ready for the multi-purpose hall.
Baker introduced new Aquatics and Recreation Manager Duncan Tilley, Aquatics Program Manager Sloan Smith and Administrative Assistant Courtney McEroy.
“We are currently looking for life guards and recreational techs,” Baker said.
Police Chief John Densmore also introduced a new hire. Blanca Mancio has been added to the staff as a dispatcher.
“I don’t think any of the positions we hire for are any more important than our dispatchers, because they really are the first responders for the first responders,” Densmore said.
The meeting also featured a proclamation honoring the late Dennis Gilmore, who headed the Henderson County Performing Arts Center for many years. A gala in his memory is set for this weekend at the theater. The performances are at 7 p.m Friday, Aug. 13 and 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 14. Contact HCPAC at 903-675-3908 for tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.