The Athens City Council is scheduled to consider annexing the Henderson County Performing Arts Center property when it meets Monday, May 17. The two acre HCPAC property is located at 400 Gibson Road. The move would benefit the Center by tying it into city water and sewer services.
“Some of the property lies inside the city limits and some of it is not,” said Audrey Sloan, City Director of Developmental Services.
When HCPAC first made its move to Gibson Road it was largely a wooded area that development hadn’t reached. Now the Arabella Retirement Center is located across the road and development has occurred down South Palestine Street.
Councilman Robert Gross asked where the water and sewer lines are located that would be connected to the HCPAC lines.
“The water is on the same side of the road and sewer is on the opposite side of the road,” Sloan said.
HCPAC officials have been meeting with city officials to determine the cost of connecting to the utilities. The property would then be added to the Athens tax rolls.
HCPAC is visited by Athens residents and people in the area, for its theater season which begins each fall. Auditions were recently held for the yearly youth musical. The presentation this year is "Frozen, Jr." which features a cast of 10 to 18 year-olds.
A first reading on the annexation was conducted May 10.
