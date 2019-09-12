The Athens September sales tax allocation continued the recent trend of good reports according to information released by Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar.
Athens will receive a check for $499,792, an increase of 10.68 percent over September 2018. For the year, the city is 6.61% ahead of the 2018 totals.
Hegar is sending checks totaling $520,136 to Texas cities. That's 9.35% more than a year ago. For the year-to-date. the state is 4.75% ahead, with a total of $4,635,279,266.
Henderson County's second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City, jumped to $364,204 in September, a gain of 10.41% over last year. So far in 2019, GBC is up by 3.71% .
Chandler had a 15.99% improvement, with a total allocation of $67,420. That brought the county's third largest municipality to 3.92% more than 2018 for the year.
The biggest percentage gains in October were in Brownsboro, 53.37% percent; Eustace, 50.25% and Malakoff, 29.81%.
Athens sales tax collections for 2019 have been near or above the $500 million mark since May. They have been:
• May $599,226 • June $499,687• July $494,234 • August $557,724 • September $509,017.
The May collections were the largest ever for the city according to Comptroller's Office information.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their September 2019 allocation, September 2018 allocation and the rate of change:
Athens, $499,792.09, $451,552.05, (10.68%)
Berryville, $1,336.34, $1,427.97, (-6.41%,)
Brownsboro, $23,093.99, $15,057.06, (53.37%)
Caney City, $6,162.03, $5,984.03 (2.97%)
Chandler, $67,420.32, $58,123.58, (15.99%)
Coffee City, $16,020.23, $14,817.45, (8.11%)
Eustace, $11,849.97, $7,886.70, (50.25%)
Gun Barrel City, $364,204.99, $329,847.40, (10.41%),
Log Cabin, $3,814.67, $3,864.88, (-1.29%)
Malakoff,$51,724.46, $39,843.68, (29.81%)
Murchison, $8,560.76, $7,684.21, (11.40%)
Payne Springs, $13,492.65, $14,137.88, (-4.56%,)
Poynor, $1,154.53, $1,697.75, (-31.99%,)
Seven Points, $54,111.80, $50,945.94, (6.21%),
Tool, $9,204.76, $10,403.76, (-11.52%),
Trinidad, $12,924.35, $11,459.48, (12.78%).
