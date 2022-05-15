Arabella of Athens, a senior living community located at 413 Gibson Rd, celebrated Mother's Day with a special event. Residents and guests enjoyed an appearance by singer and professional speaker, LaDonna Gatlin. They also were treated to house-made hors d’oeuvres along with sweet tea and lemonade served in mason jars that everyone got to take home.
Athens seniors celebrate Mother's Day with special guest
- From Staff Reports
