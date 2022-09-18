Senior living community, Arabella of Athens, created a special moment for one of their couple residents, Dave and May Farnham, with a meal specially made by the community chef from their favorite restaurant Aug. 31.
“They have a favorite restaurant but, for various reasons, it isn’t very easy to get there anymore,” said Aubry Gregory, Community Relations Director. “Through some ‘investigative conversations,’ we found out exactly what they like to order when they are able to eat at this restaurant and decided to re-create that meal for them. That task became a lot easier when we welcomed our new Chef, Shauna, to our team because she spent years working for this particular restaurant and knew how to make all of their favorite dishes!”
Dave and May were treated to a private dining experience complete with their favorite meal, music, and a certain restaurant mascot who made an appearance.
“At Arabella, we take the time to appreciate the history our residents bring when they move to our community. Their knowledge is invaluable, and we love getting the opportunity to soak up as much as we can from them,” Aubry said. “As our staff get to know them, we grow a deep sense of respect and admiration for things they have endured or successes they’ve been able to achieve in their lives.”
Dave and May are strong examples of this admiration from the staff. Aubry said their family values, hard work, and relentless perseverance are incredible. They are also very kind to everyone they encounter at Arabella of Athens.
“They are willing to welcome new residents with open arms, take time to ask how a staff member is doing, and get to know them in such a genuine way, and find something good in every day…. even when that seems hard to do,” she said. “If they mention something they are dealing with, it is never to complain and their ‘woes’ are usually downplayed a lot because they have no desire to complain. We are forever grateful to have the opportunity to get to know them both.”
Fort Worth-based operator of Arabella, Civitas Senior Living, has a Miracle Moment program with the goal to create new and exciting memories in each of their communities. Because of the program, residents have had numerous parties and reunions, planned vow renewals, enjoyed hot air balloon rides, gone two-stepping, and walked marathons.
Arabella of Athens is located at 413 Gibson Rd. More information about Arabella of Athens can be found at www.civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-athens/.
