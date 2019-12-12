The Athens Police Department is working to add qualified officers to its ranks, but there are obstacles,
Chief Buddy Hill said at the City Council meeting on Monday.
Hill said a salary bump for officers has generated more interest, but they are still short seven patrolmen.
"I think at one point our highest was nine." Hill said.
Interested candidates have to pass the civil service exam and physical exam and must be certified peace officers to join the force. The most recent round of testing, Nov. 2, drew 10 responses, of those there are two potential officers following the process. There must be at least two prepared to take the test for it to be administered.
"The test is not really a police based test," Hill said. "It's a general knowledge test, deductive reasoning, math skills and things like that."
Hill said some members of the department took the test to see if it was too hard for potential recruits.
"It's passable," Hill said.
With the department short of the desired number of officers, Hill has had to make some adjustments.
"Our front line is the patrol officers," Hill said. "I've tried to keep that supplemented as much as we can. At one point i've had to pull a detective out and put him back on patrol so we can be responsive to the citizens the way we need to be."
The department is implementing a cadet program to try to get more qualified candidates for jobs.
There are now two potential officers who will be participating in that. Another means to attract officers is the lateral entry program.
"We have had some interest from a couple of officers from nearby agencies," Hill said. "We hope to have that program ironed out in the next couple of months."
Hill has been with the department since 1991, and became chief in 2006.
