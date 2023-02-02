Frederick Budgell, son of Anthony and Karen Budgell of Athens and Micah Parker son of Charles and Rachel Parker of Athens, earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the Eagle Scout Award, Oct. 20. Approximately, only 4% of scout members attain this prestigious honor.
Frederick Budgell, for his Eagle Project, replaced a deteriorated retaining wall behind the First Athens Methodist Church with a well engineered, concrete block retaining wall. He was awarded the Eagle Project of the Year from the Post Oak District.
Micah Parker, for his Eagle Project installed a new concrete pad and park bench at McMillan Park in Van. It provides a place for parents to sit between the park lake and the playground for safety purposes. It is well constructed and will be there for decades to come.
Frederick and Micah were recognized in an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony Jan. 29, at Troop 343’s Scout Lodge in Athens with family, friends, troop leaders and scouts.
Troop 343's history in Athens goes back to 1913 and has a record of 90 young men that achieved the rank of Eagle. They are proud to add Frederick and Micah to that distinguished list.
