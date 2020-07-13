Athens continues well above the 2019 pace in sales tax allocations after the July report released from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar this week.
Athens’ allocation of $567,211.52 is 17% ahead of last July. The monthly total brings the year-to-date to $3,777,537, which is now more than 10% above the mark for this time in 2019.
Athens had a surprising 23% allocation in June. The jump was fueled partially by delayed payments from another month.
Gun Barrel City also has a huge allocation for July, of $423,419.46, which is 20% better than the same month in 2019. For the year, GBC shows an improvement of 11.77%.
Chandler also showed a double digit jump in July. The total of $75,262.54 is a gain of 10%. For the year, Chandler is 7.86 above 2019 for the year.
For the county, 14 of the 16 communities had increases over July 2019. For the year, only Caney City and Poynor are showing decreases.
The allocations are based on taxes collected in May.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, the July allocation, followed by the July 2019 allocation.
Athens
$567,211.52
$484,456.36
17.08%
Berryville
$2,636.85
$2,076.41
26.99%
Brownsboro
$24,175.54
$22,152.02
9.13%
Caney City
$5,977.16
$6,320.78
-5.43%
Chandler
$75,262.54
$68,317.58
10.16%
Coffee City
$24,838.71
$17,447.39
42.36%
Eustace
$11,056.31
$9,295.92
18.93%
Gun Barrel City
$423,419.46
$351,181.01
20.57%
Log Cabin
$5,565.20
$4,050.02
37.41%
Malakoff
$47,148.62
$40,441.39
16.58%
Murchison
$19,535.56
$8,878.15
120.04%
Payne Springs
$15,432.55
$13,417.37
15.01%
Poynor
$967.62
$961.62
0.62%
Seven Points
$59,701.27
$49,334.19
21.01%
Tool
$27,373.33
$9,385.51
191.65%
Trinidad
$17,429.28
$28,026.84
-37.81%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.