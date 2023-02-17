In recognition of National School Resource Officer Day, Feb. 15, the Athens City Council honored the Athens Police Department's three school resource officers, who are Sgt. Dustin Cook, Cpl. Jacob Sumrall, and Officer Adam Parkins.
According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, these officers "fill a three-part role, serving as informal mentors or counselors, law educators and law enforcement officers to support the students and communities they serve. They are valuable and essential members of the education community who deserve unwavering respect and support from the public in the pursuit of keeping schools and students safe."
Mayor Toni Garrard Clay says, "It takes a special officer to know how to work with students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.