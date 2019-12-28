When the current year comes to a conclusion on Wednesday it will mark 12 months of transition for the City of Athens with even bigger projects anticipated.
Mayor Monte Montgomery said the city accomplished several things during the year that will benefit the residents. One is the updating of city building codes.
"That is a big thing for me, that every builder and property owner is treated the same, working under the same codes and the same guidelines," Montgomery said. "It gives us stability and safety on the building we build."
Montgomery said the city is also seeing the benefit of hiring a seasoned public works director. Tim Perry, who came aboard in August had a stay of more than 30 years in Palestine. There he was an equipment operator, truck driver, street foreman, street superintendent, and public works supervisor.
"During the next couple of years, I'm looking for really improved street repairs and street maintenance," Montgomery said.
The city continued to update and rebuild its water service in 2019.
"That's the ongoing upgrades of our water storage tanks, our wastewater treatment upgrades and low water pressure improvements," Montgomery said. "The council is there to ensure that all of those items are not only good, but great."
Montgomery is excited about grants the city obtained during the year that helped fund, among other things a water line in south Athens and a new truck for the Athens Fire Department.
Montgomery said he is pleased with the relationship the City of Athens now has with Henderson County, the Athens Municipal Water Authority and Trinity Valley Community College.
Planning for the Cain Center continued throughout 2019 as did efforts to obtain a grant to lengthen the runway at Athens Municipal Airport. The City brought the Athens Economic Development Corporation under its umbrella. Also progressing is development of a new master plan.
